A woman was shot multiple times, and her fiancé pulled the trigger, SC deputies say

A man was arrested after shooting his fiancée multiple times, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

Braden Robinson, 39, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime when he was arrested Saturday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The shooting happened Friday night, according to the release.

At about 8 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 5400 block of Bluff Road, the sheriff’s department said. That’s in Columbia, not far from Exit 5 off Interstate 77.

Deputies found a woman who had been shot multiple times in the lower body, and she was taken to an area hospital, according to the release. Further information on her condition was not available.

Deputies determined that the victim was shot by Robinson, her fiancé, who had left the scene before they arrived, the sheriff’s department said.

Robinson was located later that night and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the release. There was no word about where deputies found Robinson when he was arrested.

Bond was denied on both charges, and Robinson remains locked up, jail records show.

The sheriff’s department said it’s still investigating a motive for the shooting and the events that led to the gunfire.