Woman shot — Mobile Police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a woman was found with a gunshot wound.

The Lost Resort in Spanish Fort: From ‘fancy’ to ‘forgotten’

According to an MPD news release, police officers responded to the area of Bay Crescent Drive and Shores Acres Drive at around 10:16 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, after receiving reports of a shooting.

LOCATION:

When officers arrived, they found a female victim with a “minor injury to her arm,” the release said.

Authorities release arrest numbers for Hangout Fest 2024

MPD says this is an active investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.