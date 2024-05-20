Woman shot in leg while inside of Brooklyn deli: officials

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was shot in the leg while inside an East Flatbush deli on Sunday evening, according to officials.

Officers from the 67th precinct responded to a 911 for a shot fired at around 7:40 p.m. Officials said the woman was at a deli located on Church Avenue and Utica Avenue.

Two FDNY fire trucks and at least a handful of officers were at the scene. A video posted to Citizen also showed a heavy public presence.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive, officials said.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is pending.

