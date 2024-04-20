Woman shot in leg during argument in Sharpsburg home, police say; man arrested

Police arrested a man accused of shooting a woman during an argument in Allegheny County.

The Allegheny County Police Department says Sharpsburg officers responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Linden Avenue before 11:45 p.m. They found a woman had been shot in the leg and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

ACPD detectives were called to assist in the investigation and learned through witness interviews that the victim and Robby Booker, 39, of Pittsburgh, had gotten into an argument inside a residence. Detectives claim Booker fired a single shot during the argument, hitting the woman in the leg.

Police say two children were also home at the time of the shooting.

Blawnox officers arrested Booker on the 900 block of Main Street without incident. Online court records show he’s facing several charges, including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

