Woman shot in leg after argument in Colonial Heights; suspect drops her off and flees scene

Colonial Heights Police released these surveillance images of 28-year-old Nicholas Davis of Dinwiddie County. Police believe he shot a woman he was traveling with, then drove her to an emergency care center. He fled the scene, however, when authorities were called.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS – Police are searching for a Dinwiddie County man they believe shot a woman in the leg late Tuesday night.

Warrants have been filed for Nicholas Davis, 28, stemming from the shooting that happened on the Boulevard near Richmond Avenue, Police Sgt. Desiree McCurry said in an email. He is facing charges of malicious wounding and several weapons counts, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The unidentified 38-year-old woman and the suspect were traveling through Colonial Heights when an argument started. After the vehicle stopped, McCurry said, Davis allegedly got out, drew his handgun and shot the woman in the leg.

McCurry said Davis brought the victim to Bon Secours Colonial Heights Emergency Care about two miles away but fled when medical personnel called the police. A surveillance camera captured images of him that authorities have made public.

McCurry said Davis also has outstanding warrants in Chesterfield and Dinwiddie counties.

Anyone who may know of Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective J.M. Vaughan at (804) 524-8701 or send an email. That information may also be shared through Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

