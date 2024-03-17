Woman shot leaving bar on Tchoupitoulas Street: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded on Tchoupitoulas Street on Sunday, March 17.

The NOPD reported a woman was leaving a bar in the 3700 block of Tchoupitoulas Street when she heard the sound of gunshots in the area.

According to the NOPD, the woman then realized she had been shot.

NOPD officials said the woman brought herself to a local hospital for treatment.

The NOPD did not release additional information.

