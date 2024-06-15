Woman shot, killed after threatening family with knife: LAPD

Los Angeles Police Department officers responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call shot and killed the suspect early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Police were first dispatched to the 9400 block of Van Nuys Boulevard in Panorama City just after 12:30 a.m., according to initial reports released by the LAPD Public Information Officer.

“The comments of the call indicated that the suspect was armed with a knife and threatening family members,” the PIO said on X.

Upon arriving on the scene officers found the suspect, described only as a female in her 20s, armed with the knife; she refused repeated commands to drop the weapon and surrender but did not comply, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call shot and killed the suspect early Saturday, June 15, 2024. (RMGNews)

“During that encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred [and] a taser was also deployed,” LAPD stated.

After being shot, the woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing.

