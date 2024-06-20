Woman shot, killed in Rock Hill in case of self-defense, police say

A woman was killed Wednesday and the man who shot her will not be charged because Rock Hill police said he did it in self-defense.

Rock Hill police responded to the shooting at about 3:10 p.m. at Riverwalk Parkway near Cel River Road and found a woman who was shot in the chest.

The man and the woman worked together at a nearby business, investigators said.

The female co-worker got into a vehicle with Brittney Reed, 32, an acquaintance.

The male got into his vehicle and started to drive away but Reed used her vehicle to block him in while he was in traffic.

The female co-worker walked up to the man’s passenger side window and pulled out a gun. He pulled out his gun and shot his co-worker, police said.

Reed then punched the male in the face. He then yelled at her to go away, and she did. The male then waited for officers to arrive where he was detained.

The female co-worker was taken to Piedmont Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

“Based on the factors, the male is not being charged as the shooting was in self-defense,” police said.

However, Reed was charged with assault and battery.

Officers recovered two handguns.

The investigation is ongoing.

