Woman shot and killed at repast for a family member in DeKalb County

DeKalb police are investigating a deadly shooting at a family gathering.

On Friday evening, just after 7 p.m., officers were called out to a person shot on Chestnut Hill Circle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers arrived and found a group gathered at a home for the repast of a family member.

Witnesses told police they heard a shooting several houses down.

That’s when the victim, a 30-year-old woman who was just standing in the crowd, was shot.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said she was taken to the hospital where she died.

At this time, there are no details on a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: