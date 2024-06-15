Woman shot, killed by police during armed standoff

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – An armed woman was shot to death during an early-morning standoff with police.

According to a release from the Newport News Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Jebs Place around 2:20 Saturday morning in reference to a person with a gun. Additional calls reported shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, police said they encountered an agitated adult female armed with a gun. They said despite several attempts to de-escalate the situation, and due to the woman’s actions, an officer discharged his weapon, striking the woman. Officers said they rendered aid until medics arrived, and the woman was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Earlier in the night, the Hampton Police Division received a call where occupants of a vehicle reported being carjacked and held at gunpoint by the woman. The individuals claimed she demanded the driver take her to a specific location, and while traveling, the driver crashed into a parked vehicle, leading her to exit the vehicle and leave the scene on foot.

The woman’s weapon was recovered and had been reported stolen out of the City of Portsmouth.

No officers were injured. The officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending completion of the investigation. The investigation remains ongoing.

Continue to check WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.