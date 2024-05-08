Woman shot and killed outside Shelby home, police say

The Shelby Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot and killed outside of a home Monday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., police said they responded to the 600 block of Live Oak Street after receiving reports about a shooting.

At the scene, they found a woman lying in the front yard of the home with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died, according to police.

Police said an initial investigation has determined that the victim was not involved in an altercation before shots were fired.

However, at this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845.

