Woman shot, killed near Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink station

ST. LOUIS – A woman was fatally shot Saturday afternoon near the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink station in St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of DeBaliviere Avenue.

Investigators say a woman was shot in the head. She was deemed “not conscious and not breathing” upon arrival.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

