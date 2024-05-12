Woman shot, killed in Long Beach; suspect at-large

A woman died late Saturday after she was shot in Long Beach, and police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers arrived to the area of Paramount Boulevard and 57th Street on reports of gunshots at 10:07 a.m. There, they found a woman on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to her upper and lower body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified her as 20-year-old Brooklyn Mack of Long Beach.

The suspects fled the area before police arrived. No additional details, including a description of a suspect or suspect vehicle, were immediately made available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Ethan Shear or Chasen Contreras at (562) 570-7244.

