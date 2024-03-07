Woman shot and killed girlfriend, then left her body on the sidewalk, officials say

An Indiana woman is charged with murder after her girlfriend’s body was found on a sidewalk, according to officials.

Around 9:45 p.m. March 2, 21-year-old Diamond Manning arrived at her Gary home with a relative, the Chicago Tribune reported. When the two pulled up, there was a white Chevy Equinox parked outside.

The Equinox belonged to Manning’s girlfriend, 40-year-old Leveda Boyd, according to the news outlet.

The relative told police that he went inside, and Manning stayed outside, but told him she wasn’t leaving the house that night, the Chicago Tribune reported. But, around 11:30 p.m., he noticed Manning was gone.

Around 11:05 p.m., authorities were called to a street about two miles away for a welfare check on a woman lying on a sidewalk, NWI Times reported. When police arrived, they found Manning dead with gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses, Boyd and Manning had “ongoing relationship issues,” police said, WFLD reported.

Boyd’s Equinox was captured by surveillance footage and license plate readers near where Manning’s body was found, the news outlet reported.

Police interviewed Boyd, and she told them she left Manning’s house after talking with her on the porch, NWI Times reported. She also showed investigators a text from Manning at 9:53 p.m. saying she was “done talking,” according to an affidavit obtained by the outlet. However, investigators said security cameras and a license plate reader had already captured Boyd’s car heading toward the homicide scene before the text was sent.

Boyd’s vehicle was seen on surveillance footage at 9:50 p.m., then license plate readers captured her license plate at 9:51 p.m., according to court records, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Authorities also saw an outgoing call was made from Manning’s phone at 11:36 p.m., after police had already found her body, according to NWI Times.

A relative told authorities she received an alert from Manning’s phone at 9:51 p.m. stating that Manning stopped sharing her location with her. When the relative texted Manning’s phone asking why she turned her location off, she received a text back saying, “Veda got my location,” the Chicago Tribune reported.

Officials believe Manning’s phone was being used after her death to cover up her killing, WFLD reported.

McClatchy News reached out to Boyd’s attorney March 7 for comment but did not immediately hear back.

