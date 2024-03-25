Molly Maid worker shot and killed in Apex. Ex-boyfriend on the run, police say

A 30-year-old mother was fatally shot outside her workplace at Beaver Creek Crossings in Apex on Monday morning, and the suspect is on the run.

The woman, who name has not been released, was shot before 10 a.m. near the office of Molly Maid where she worked, according to the Apex Police Department.

She had two children, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s news-gathering partner

The suspect was identified as Tevin Montrell Leach, 30, who remains at large, the Police Department said on Facebook. He was last seen wearing black clothing and had a handgun. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police shared Leach’s head shot online, along with a photo of the 2008 Ford Fusion with the license plate tag HMV-7617 that he was driving.

Apex suspect is ex-boyfriend

Investigators told ABC11 that Leach is the women’s ex-boyfriend.

“The thing with domestic violence is, you know, it doesn’t matter how nice an area is or anything,” Police Chief Jason Armstrong told ABC11.

“Where people are, and then when individuals are committed to violence, violence can happen anywhere,” he said.

24-hour crisis lines

▪ The Durham Crisis Response Center: 919-403-6562 (English) and 919-519-3735 (Spanish). thedcrc.org/

▪ InterAct in Wake County: 919-828-7740 (English) and 844-203-8896 (Spanish). thedcrc.org/

▪ The Compass Center for Women and Families in Orange County: 919-929-7122. www.compassctr.org/