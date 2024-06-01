Woman shot inside car on SR-315 in Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been hospitalized after a Friday night shooting inside a car on a highway in Worthington.

Around 8:45 p.m., Ohio Department of Transportation highway cameras captured police blocking off the southbound lanes of SR-315 through Worthington. Officers temporarily diverted traffic onto an exit ramp to SR-161, but the road was back open as of Saturday.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Former Amazon worker says she was suspended over Ohio warehouse shooting concerns

Worthington Assistant City Manager David McCorkle confirmed that the shutdown stemmed from a “domestic dispute” inside a car on the state highway. The vehicle was heading south when someone fired at least one shot, striking a passenger.

Emergency crews took the passenger, a woman, to an area hospital. As of Saturday morning, McCorkle did not have information on her condition. He noted Worthington police took a suspect into custody, and there was no additional threat to the public.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.