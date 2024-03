ST. LOUIS – A woman was left unconscious and not breathing after being shot Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the 4600 block of Pope Avenue in north St. Louis. She was shot in the head and shoulder.

The woman is approximately 30 years old.

This is a developing story. More will be posted as it comes into the FOX 2 newsroom.

