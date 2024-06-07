Woman shot after fight with suspect in southwest Atlanta

Police are investigating an incident after a woman was shot this week.

On Wednesday morning, just after 10:30, Atlanta police responded to a shooting on Cascade Ave. Southwest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers arrived at the scene to find a woman who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said a suspect was arrested on the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the investigation, the victim got into a fight with a known suspect.

The fight then escalated to a shooting.

Police are still investigating.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: