Woman shot after fight with suspect in southwest Atlanta
Police are investigating an incident after a woman was shot this week.
On Wednesday morning, just after 10:30, Atlanta police responded to a shooting on Cascade Ave. Southwest.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a woman who had been shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said a suspect was arrested on the scene.
According to the investigation, the victim got into a fight with a known suspect.
The fight then escalated to a shooting.
Police are still investigating.
