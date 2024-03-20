Woman shot in face trying to help at a Cumberland County accident scene

A Fayetteville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting a good Samaritan in the face when the passerby stopped to help at an accident in Cedar Creek, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Visha Franklin, 41, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property in the shooting of the 40-year-old woman, the release said. The victim's name was not released.

According to Sgt. M. E. Gore, of the State Highway Patrol, Franklin was traveling south on Tabor Church Road when she veered through a front yard. crossed Matt Hair Road and struck two trees.

The Sheriff's Office said it the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Matt Hair Road about 5:15 p.m.

"It was determined that the victim saw the vehicle accident and slowed down to render aid at the scene when she was struck by gunfire when Visha Franklin fired several shots into her vehicle," the release said.

The trooper said the shooting occurred about a quarter mile from where the vehicle crashed.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said.

Franklin was arrested at the scene. She is being held in Cumberland County jail with bail set at $500,000.

