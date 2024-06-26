Woman shot dead by officer, Miami police say. Her roommate said she charged with a knife

A police officer shot and killed a woman Tuesday night in the Edgewater area, one block from Biscayne Boulevard, Miami police said.

A man who identified himself as her roommate told Miami Herald news partner CBSNews that she’d charged police with a knife and had been dealing with mental health problems. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, as is standard.

A 911 call brought police to the Northeast 25th Street and Second Avenue area in Edgewater around 11 p.m. Hamid Hamidi said he made the call after his roommate of just over a month she’d threatened him with a knife.

While talking with police, “all of a sudden...she charged them with a knife, I could see in the shadows,” Hamidi said. “And, that’s when they had to defend themselves because they did give her many warnings of you know, stopping, and please do not come forward and all of that, and she regardless just charged at them and she was shot.”