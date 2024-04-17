Woman shot at Apple Valley gas station

A woman was shot at a Shell gas station in Apple Valley on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The shooting was first reported about 7 p.m. outside the business at the corner of Apple Valley Road and Yucca Loma Road, according to San Bernardino County Fire Department radio broadcasts.

The condition of the victim was not clear, but she was "awake and aware" when taken to the hospital, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies investigate the scene of a shooting at Apple Valley Road and Yucca Loma Road in Apple Valley on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

The alleged shooter fled the scene in a vehicle but was quickly apprehended by deputies, Rodriguez said. The suspect's identity was not immediately available.

Deputies focused their investigation around a white Kia Forte that sat in the parking lot.

What appeared to be two bullet holes through the driver-side door were visible. Witnesses said the victim been shot while seated in the car.

Family members of the victim were seen arriving at the scene and consoling one another.

Anyone with information can reach the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400. Anonymous tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

