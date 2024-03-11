Woman shoots man in Arbor Place Mall parking lot, Douglasville police say

A 41-year-old woman was arrested after police say she shot a man in a Douglasville shopping plaza.

On Sunday, at 12:09 p.m., Douglasville officers were called to a shooting that occurred in the Arbor Place Mall parking lot.

When police arrived, they found Demetrius Forts, 32, with several gunshot wounds. Forts was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation led to the arrest of Porsona Lashelle Holland, 41. Douglasville police believe Forts and Holland were involved in a relationship.

Authorities said the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Holland was arrested Monday afternoon. She’s charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Forts remains in the hospital.

