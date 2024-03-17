Woman shoots, kills man after she said she was kidnapped and drugged, Texas cops say

A woman who officials said shot and killed a man told deputies she had been kidnapped and drugged in Texas, according to authorities.

The woman called 911 around 12:42 p.m. on March 15, according to a Facebook post from the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman said she was drugged and kidnapped and that she shot someone, according to officials.

Authorities said they found the woman near a winery and she described a vehicle and the weapon she used.

Deputies found the vehicle in a traffic lane. Inside they found a man dead in the front seat, officials said.

The woman was taken to a hospital and questioned further by authorities. The investigation is ongoing.

Gillespie County is about a an 80-mile drive west of Austin.

