Woman shoots and kills man in fight among neighbors, Anchorage police say

Apr. 28—An Anchorage woman shot and killed a man during a fight among neighbors Saturday night at a Spenard apartment complex, police said.

Tierza Hayes, 28, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, according to an online statement from the Anchorage Police Department and online court records.

Anchorage police said officers responded at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 3700 block of Lois Drive, west of the intersection of Spenard Road and Minnesota Drive. Medics from the Anchorage Fire Department also responded to the incident and declared the victim dead at the scene, police said.

The name of the man who died will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures are complete, police said.

Hayes' husband had called 911 and said that his wife shot their neighbor, according to a sworn affidavit written by Anchorage police Detective Kristi Mercer in support of the criminal complaint. Hayes' husband later told detectives that the couple had been moving planter pots around the complex when they got into an argument with the man, the affidavit said. The verbal argument escalated into a fistfight between Hayes' husband and the neighbor, the affidavit said.

Hayes shot the neighbor in the upper body with a handgun, Anchorage police said in their statement.

The neighbor's brother told detectives that the victim had called him at some point during the altercation but had already been shot by the time he arrived at the complex, so he started administering CPR, according to the affidavit. The victim's brother also told detectives that there were multiple cameras around the apartment he and his brother shared, the affidavit said.

A child located by police inside the apartment Hayes and her husband lived in said during a forensic interview at Alaska CARES that they'd witnessed the incident, according to the affidavit.

Hayes was set to be remanded at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center, police said.