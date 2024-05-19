Woman shoots, kills man who came to her Southern California home armed with knives

A man is dead following an incident where it appears he was shot in self-defense.

Authorities say the shooting occurred around 9:47 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of South Shamrock Avenue in Monrovia.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a possible violation of a restraining order. When they arrived, they found an Asian male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LASD says the Asian male arrived at the home armed with knives and attempted to stab a White male and White female who lived at the property. Investigators determined that the female shot the deceased to stop him from advancing on her and the male.

Both the female and male who lived at the home were questioned by deputies and neither was arrested. It is unclear how the three individuals knew each other, or a motive for why the Asian man appeared the property with weapons.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to contact LASD at 213-229-1700.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.