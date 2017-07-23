Woman Shares Touching Photo of Walmart Employee Helping Blind Man Shop

A Mississippi woman said she was in her local Walmart when she saw a touching sight.

Meghann Shaw was picking up a prescription from the Biloxi store when she noticed an employee helping a blind man pick up a few goods.

Read: How a Mom's Shopping Cart Design Is Helping Children With Special Needs Across the Country

“I was amazed. The first thing that came to my mind was how sweet it was,” Shaw told InsideEdition.com. “They were walking hand-in-hand.”

Shaw said she was amazed at the compassion of the employee. She later took to Facebook to share the special moment she captured in the photo.

“She escorted him throughout the store. With all the hate in the world she gave love,” Shaw wrote on the post. “Without the man seeing her, she showed him pure compassion and love. Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Shaw had no idea that the post would go viral.

Read: 15-Year-Old Spends Last $40 to Buy Firefighters Water While His House Burns Down

“I was going to share it with my friends so they could see the positivity,” Shaw said. “Then I made it public and it was share after share."

The post has now been liked 18,000 times and shared more than 9,000.

Watch: Boy Donates Hair to Kids with Cancer After Family Friend Gets Chemo

Related Articles: