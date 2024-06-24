Police in New York City are searching for a suspect that sexually assaulted a woman who was sunbathing in Central Park on Monday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to an area of Central Park for a report of an attempted rape on a female victim.

Police said a woman in her 20s was sunbathing alone in a secluded part of the park when a black man, believed to be in his 30s, approached her and began exposing himself.

Officials said she got up and tried to run away when he tackled her from behind.

MIGRANT ARRESTED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT RAPE OF 13-YEAR-OLD IN NEW YORK PARK

Police tape off the scene where a woman was sexually assaulted while sunbathing in Central Park.

Police said she was able to fight him off and he ran away.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The woman was then taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT LINKED TO MORIN RAPE, MURDER BY EARLIER ASSAULT OF 9-YEAR-OLD GIRL: COPS

Authorities in NYC gave an update after a woman was nearly raped in Central Park while sunbathing.

Police are looking for the suspect, who was described as a black man, in his 30s, around 6'0 tall and medium build with curly hair and wearing a light colored shirt and shorts.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK EMPLOYEE TARGETED IN BRUTAL RAPE INCIDENT: OFFICIALS

Officials said NYPD will keep a heavy police presence while they investigate an incident where a woman was allegedly nearly raped in Central Park by a suspect who took off.

Officials said a heavy police presence will remain around the park as they continue to search through surveillance footage and the perimeter for the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the NYPD.





Original article source: Woman sexually assaulted while sunbathing in Central Park, suspect at large: NYPD