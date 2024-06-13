Woman sexually assaulted by food delivery driver in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 43-year-old man was charged with sexual battery after he allegedly groped a woman after he delivered her food.

Sadriddin Azizov was arrested Wednesday, June 12 for the incident that happened in Nashville on March 27, 2024.

According to court documents, the victim was contacted by the restaurant she ordered from around 2:15 p.m. and told over the phone the delivery driver was unable to access her apartment. She then went across the street from her apartment to meet the driver, who was later identified as Azizov.

Azizov gave the victim half her order and asked to take a picture, which the victim agreed to but soon declined after he attempted to take a photograph of himself with the victim, according to Metro police.

She asked Azizov for the rest of her order and once both her hands were full, Metro police said he grabbed her right breast before he drove away.

Investigators believe Azizov was hired by the Nashville restaurant as a driver and was not employed by the food delivery service the victim used to order the food.

The victim identified Azizov as the man who grabbed her in a photo lineup.

Azizov was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday and charged with felony sexual battery. His bond was set at $5,000.

