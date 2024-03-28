Woman seriously injured in late-night Ocean View shooting

Autoblog

After a bit of research, I asked Bridgestone for a set of Blizzak WS90 tires for testing, and just a few days later, I was in business. The GR Corolla wears 235/40 R18 tires, making them far cheaper than the larger wheels on other sporty cars, so I will swap between the Blizzaks and Michelins when the temps start rising here in Maine. You might be wondering why a rally-bred, all-wheel-drive hatchback would need winter tires.