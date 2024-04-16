Woman seriously injured in collision

Apr. 15—A 56-year-old woman sustained serious injuries in a wreck Sunday afternoon in Harrison County, 10 miles north of Gilman City, Missouri.

Lloyd D. Johnson, 73, of Gilman City, was stopped at a stop sign at about 1:45 p.m. in a 1997 GMC Sierra on Route MM when he turned north onto Route CC and struck a southbound 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Susan B. Habben, 56, of Bethany, Missouri, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Habben was transported to Harrison County Community Hospital by ambulance before being taken to University Health by helicopter with serious injuries, the report said.

Habben was wearing a helmet and Johnson had a seat belt on at the time of the crash.