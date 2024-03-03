Woman seriously hurt in 25-foot fall off cliff onto rocks, California rescuers say

A woman in her 20s suffered serious injuries after falling 25 feet off the Sunset Cliffs in Southern California, rescuers reported.

A video posted on Facebook by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department shows the woman plunged onto a rock-strewn shoreline around 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2.

The woman, who fell from the top of the cliffs at street level, was airlifted to a hospital by a fire department helicopter, firefighters said.

“This was a fast, efficient and safe rescue because of teamwork between firefighters, lifeguards and the crew of copter 3,” firefighters said.

No other information on the woman’s medical condition was available.

Sunset Cliffs Natural Park in the Ocean Beach area of San Diego features “dramatic cliff formations and caves” along the 1.5-mile shoreline, the Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association said.

Explosion of homemade fireworks kills man at dog park, Colorado police say

Driver waits two days for rescue after 400-foot plunge to beach, California cops say

Deputies dive into river to rescue woman — and she fights back, California cops say