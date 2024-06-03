Woman sentenced for stealing from former employer

A Meadville woman has been sentenced to house arrest and probation for stealing money from the Vernon Township fast-food restaurant where she had worked.

Bobbi Nicole Mosley was sentenced Friday by Crawford County Court President Judge John Spataro to serve a total of 12 months probation with the first two months house arrest for theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.

Spataro also ordered Mosley to pay $60 in restitution to Dairy Queen of Vernon Township, plus a $150 fine and court costs.

Mosley, 42, of Church Street, was charged in May 2023 by Vernon Township Police Department with removing at least $60 from the cash register while she was working the drive-thru at Dairy Queen on Dec. 20, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint, video evidence showed Mosley removing and keeping money. An audit of the day’s receipts revealed a shortage of cash, the complaint stated.

Initially, Mosley had been charged by police with one count each of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, theft and receiving stolen property. Each count was a second-degree misdemeanor with a penalty of up to two years in jail and a $5,000 fine.

She pleaded guilty to theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received count in March of this year in exchange for the other charges not being prosecuted by the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office.