Woman sentenced for shooting death of war veteran, plus more Fayette Co. court cases

Court cases stemming from several deadly incidents in and around Central Kentucky neared their ends in May as defendants received their prison sentences.

These developments include a woman sentenced for her involvement in the death of a decorated Afghanistan war veteran, as well as a man sentenced to prison after he was convicted of beating a man to death in a Lexington parking garage.

Here are updates on court cases previously covered by the Herald-Leader.

‘Done out of fear.’ Woman sentenced for death of mother, military veteran

A Lexington woman charged with killing a military veteran was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Fayette Circuit Judge Thomas Travis handed down the sentence to Courtney Young, 33, on May 23.

In April, Young pleaded guilty to amended to second-degree manslaughter, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree persistent felony offender, according to court documents.

Young originally faced a murder charge, but it was reduced as part of her deal, according to court records.

She was charged for killing 33-year-old Nicole Morton — an Afghanistan war veteran and mother — on April 4, 2023.

During her sentencing, Young’s attorney said the shooting was not of malice or ill-intent, but purely out of fear as Morton allegedly entered her home while Young was sleeping and without her glasses.

“In the time right before this incident happened, (Young) had a close friend who was robbed and shot, and that is the situation that played in her head as she conducted business prior to this incident,” said Young’s attorney, Sarah Langer. “When (Morton) entered the home while she sleeping she was laying without glasses. She didn’t recognize her and was afraid.”

During her comments to the court, Young said she understands she can’t ease the pain, but apologized for her actions.

“I truly wish the situation did not occur,” Young said. “It was done only out of fear of my own.”

Ohio man receives prison sentence for fatal beating

An Ohio man convicted of murder for beating a man to death inside a Lexington parking garage walked into court smiling before his sentence was imposed earlier this month.

Fayette Circuit Judge Lucy VanMeter sentenced Benjamin Call, 41, to 20 years in prison on May 16.

Call stood trial in March, were a jury convicted him of murder after less than two hours of deliberations.

Call was charged with murder on October 26, 2021, after police found John “Ty” Abner unresponsive and covered in blood in the Victorian Square parking garage.

In brief comments to the court, Call apologized to his family and the Abner family.

“It was an accident, and I am sorry,” he said.

Surveillance footage from the parking garage showed Call attack Abner by violently beating him, punching him, placing him in a chokehold, “soccer kicking him” in the body and stomping on his face and head.

Footage also shows Lexington Police Department officers arriving on scene to break up the assault, with Call covered in blood.

Man in deadly hit-and-run sentenced to prison

A man who previously denied he was driving a car that killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run was sentenced to prison on May 17, according to court documents.

Fayette Circuit Judge Kimberlly Bunnell sentenced Marcus Marshall, 31, to two years and one day in prison. He is required to may $8,185 in restitution, according to court documents.

In April, Marshall pleaded guilty to an original charge of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid/assist with death or serious physical injury in a crash that left Joshua Johnson dead in August 2023, according to court records.

The crash happened on the inner loop of New Circle Road near Alumni Drive, police previously said. Johnson was declared dead at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Marshall was not present when officials arrived at the scene. He was arrested later that morning after police received a tip from the driver’s friend, according to court records.

Marshall originally told police he went to dinner with friends and was home afterwards, despite police finding his Audi A6 with extensive damage and blood on the car.