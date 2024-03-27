Woman sentenced in Ravenna sexual assault case

A Ravenna woman will spend at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault.

Karen S. Gibbons, 62, pleaded guilty in Portage County Common Pleas Court in the assault of a woman in a Ravenna apartment in October 2023. Gibbons is the second woman implicated in the attack to be sent to prison.

Meanwhile, a third defendant, Abdul Khabeer Abdus-Shakoor, 54, of Ravenna, has had his sentencing continued twice after filing numerous motions, including requests to have his case dismissed.

Judge Laurie Pittman sentenced Gibbons to 15 to 19 years in prison on Friday, according to court records.

Gibbons pleaded guilty to complicity to kidnapping and sexual battery. She also pleaded guilty to fifth-degree felony charges in two separate cases − three counts of trafficking in cocaine and a single count of possession of cocaine. Gibbons waived her right to a pre-sentencing investigation and was sentenced immediately.

According to Ravenna Police, a 53-year-old woman said she was attacked in the Cedar Avenue apartment of Abdus-Shakoor and Deolia A. Day, 59, while Gibbons was present.

The report said Day claimed the woman stole $200 from her purse, and a search of the woman's car did not turn up the money. Police say Day and Gibbons took the woman into the apartment's bathroom while Abdus-Shakoor allegedly stood outside. The woman reported Day and Gibbons had the victim remove all of her clothing and while Gibbons held her arms down and covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming, Day searched the woman while wearing a bread bag on her hand. The victim told police Abdus-Shakoor provided the bag.

A grand jury indicted all three defendants on charges of rape and kidnapping, robbery and sexual battery.

Day and Gibbons also both were charged with having weapons under disability, with a firearms specification, in connection with a handgun they were not allowed to possess due to prior felony drug possession convictions. The police report, though, does not include any mention of a gun.

Day pleaded guilty Feb. 5 to rape and kidnapping, along with trafficking in cocaine in a separate case in which Gibbons was a co-defendant, according to court records. Remaining charges were dismissed in a plea deal.

Pittman sentenced Day on March 8 to 16 to 21 years in prison.

In subsequent amended indictments, the rape, kidnapping, robbery and sexual battery charges against Gibbons and Abdus-Shakoor were changed to complicity, accusing them of aiding Day in those offenses.

As part of a plea deal Gibbons accepted, the sexual battery charge she pleaded to was amended down from complicity to rape, and other charges were dismissed.

Pittman also found that Day and Gibbons are Tier III sex offenders, which will require them, upon release from prison, to register with the sheriff of any county where they live, work or attend school every 90 days for life.

Maintaining innocence

Abdus-Shakoor pleaded guilty Jan. 29 to the kidnapping charge in the original indictment, with remaining charges dismissed in a plea deal. The next day, the amended indictment was filed against him. The prosecution then dismissed the amended indictment.

Abdus-Shakoor filed a motion to withdraw his plea, which Pittman denied Feb. 23.

He was scheduled to be sentenced March 15, but Pittman continued that hearing after Abdus-Shakoor filed four handwritten motions that week requesting acquittal and dismissal of the charges against him. He also asked that his case be severed from his co-defendants.

His attorney also filed a motion to withdraw from the case when Abdus-Shakoor expressed a desire to represent himself. On March 15, Abdus-Shakoor changed his mind, and Pittman said she would reappoint his previous attorney. However, court records now show he has a new attorney, who did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

A new sentencing hearing was scheduled for this past Friday, but it too was also continued after Abdus-Shakoor filed four additional handwritten motions the day before. His hearing was rescheduled for April 1.

In a separate, related pending case, Abdus-Shakoor is charged with third-degree felony obstruction of justice stemming from an allegation that he tried to "induce" an unidentified individual to not cooperate in the prosecution of Day, according to court records. He is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in that case, also April 1.

