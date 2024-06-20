Woman sentenced after leading police on multi-county chase

A woman who admitted to leading police on a chase through two counties is headed to prison.

A judge sentenced Sharon Rieder to nine months.

She also had her license suspended for three years.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman pleads guilty in connection to multi-county high-speed chase

In February, Rieder took off from officers at Pershing Boulevard and Watervliet Avenue in Dayton.

The car reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Rieder ditched the car in the 400 block of Merrick Drive in Beavercreek.

She and her passenger, Richard Joy, were arrested.

Joy’s trial begins in September.



