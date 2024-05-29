Woman sentenced for crash that killed teenage girl in Logan Co.

A woman who admitted to being impaired during a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in Logan County has been sentenced.

Briana Mohler, 22, was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI, and driving under a suspended license.

News Center 7 previously reported back in January that Mohler was driving on County Road 130 and Township Road 56 when she traveled left of center and hit a vehicle head-on driven by Chloe Hodge, 17, of Bellefontaine.

Medics transported both to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center with serious injuries. Hodge died two days later.

At the time of the crash, Mohler was out on bond for an aggravated possession charge, according to Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds.

In court, Mohler admitted to being impaired at the time of the crash.

“Briana Mohler should never have been on the road that day,” Logan County Prosecutor Eric Stewart told WBNS. “Her license was suspended; she was using drugs that night.”

Chloe Hodge, 17, was in a head-on car crash and died from her injuries.