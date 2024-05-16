Woman sentenced in connection to 2023 Grapevine carjackings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two people charged in connection with shootings and carjackings on the Grapevine on a March night last year has been sentenced.

Fatima Miranda, 30, was sentenced Thursday to 832 days in custody — court records indicate she’s already served that amount — and two years’ probation, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Last month, Miranda pleaded no contest to assault with a gun. Other charges — including two counts of attempted murder — were dismissed.

Co-defendant Travis Lee, 25, is facing trial next month on a total of 21 counts, records show, among them multiple counts of attempted murder and kidnapping during the commission of a carjacking.

California Highway Patrol investigators identified him and Miranda as suspects after three carjackings occurred on Interstate 5 south of Laval Road the night of March 27, 2023. Two people were shot and survived.

Witnesses said there were two suspects — a man and woman — and the man was the shooter, according to CHP. Lee and Miranda were arrested the next day in Taft.

