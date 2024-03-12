Woman scrolling Facebook sees her winning Powerball numbers. ‘I couldn’t stop shaking’

A Facebook post alerted a Michigan woman to a big Powerball prize — and she recognized the winning numbers.

They were her own, after all.

Jennifer Vackaro, of White Lake, said she picked her own numbers in the Powerball game as her fiancé played a separate lottery game at Andale Mexican Grill & Cantina in Commerce Township, according to a March 11 Michigan Lottery news release.

“The next morning, I was scrolling Facebook and saw a post about a winning Powerball ticket that was sold at Andale,” she told lottery officials. “The post had the winning numbers and I recognized them right away. I scanned my ticket on the Lottery app and when $1 million came up on the screen with confetti, I couldn’t stop shaking! I called my daughters and my fiancé to tell them the good news.”

Vackaro’s winning numbers were 03-18-27-36-53. Odds of winning the $1 million prize are 1-in-11,688,054.

She said she plans to use her winnings for a family trip and then save the remainder.

“I have been in a complete fog the last few days,” Vackaro told lottery officials. “I haven’t been able to eat or sleep because I’ve been so nervous and excited!”

Commerce Township is about a 35-mile drive northwest of Detroit.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

