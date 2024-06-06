Woman says there is a tiger loose in Cincinnati and she saw it

A woman who works at the University of Cincinnati says she did see a tiger wandering near the campus early Monday morning despite what Cincinnati Police say.

“I smelled it when I went down in the parking lot. I was like, it seems like the zoo! Like real strong, real, real, real bad. And I’m walking, I can see a big ole tiger, just creeping,” Toni Jackson said.

She says she was walking out to her car for her lunch break when she spotted the tiger.

“I looked up... I looked back down at my phone and I looked right back up at my phone cause I thought I was seeing things and I looked right back up and said that’s a tiger, and at that moment, I’m like, what do I do?” Jackson said.

Jackson and her supervisor both called 911 and nearly three dozen Cincinnati Police officers responded to the area.

“I don’t know the exact address but it’s a tiger loose,” the supervisor told dispatchers. “I have a worker here and she saw literally the tiger. It’s walking on Martin Luther King”

Prints in the mulch

Jackson says she told officers what she saw and also pointed out prints left in the nearby mulch.

“He looked at the grass and at the footprints. Because the other officer was like, ‘are you sure it’s not a dog or Great Dane or a Cane Corso?’ I was like no ma’am. My dad breeds dogs. I know the difference between a tiger and a dog or a deer. I know what I seen,” she said.

“The other officers was then like, no I believe her, because I hunt and these aren’t deer or dog tracks.”

Jackson says the other officers then asked if she was on any drugs.

“I said ma’am I’m on my way to a lunch break. I work here. I literally was on my way to my car on Martin Luther King and stopped in my tracks.”

Eventually, Cincinnati Police put up a drone to get a better view but there was a lot of fog at the time reducing their visibility.

In addition, cameras in the area weren’t working according to the police incident log.

However, according to radio traffic, a group of students also flagged down one of the officers to report seeing the tiger outside their apartment near Burnett Woods.

After that, officers say the sightings stopped and eventually so did their search.

Jackson says she doesn’t understand how a tiger can just vanish into thin air but says she’s sticking by her story.

She has a message for anyone who doesn’t believe.

“I’m not going to take the time out of my day to create a whole lot of mayhem over something that I thought I saw. So, if they do catch it... or when they do catch it or come across it, it’s just like at that point, gonna' be like ‘okay you were right’ and there is someone out there with an exotic animal that they’re not supposed to have,” Jackson said.

Since 2012, it’s been illegal to own dangerous, wild animals in Ohio, unless you were grandfathered in and have a special permit.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Woman who reported CIncinnati tiger says she knows what she saw