Woman says she was ‘turned away’ from candlelight concert in OKC

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A Stillwater woman, who purchased tickets for the Candlelight Concert series in Oklahoma City, said she was turned away from the show.

Nicole Tracy said she saw ads for the concert online and bought two tickets for a “girl’s night out” with a friend. She said she had been looking forward to the show for weeks.

“I go to a lot of concerts, but this one just seemed kind of unique and different and sounded like something fun to try,” said Tracy.

The Yale Theater was the venue for the concerts, but a company called Fever was the organizer.

She said she arrived for the show at the Yale Theater on February 23rd and when she walked up to the ticket booth things took a turn.



“The worker said, ‘oh, I’m really sorry, you can’t come in.’ And we were like ‘why? What’s going on? And we have our tickets’,” said Tracy.

She said at first she was told there were no more seats available. Then she was told everyone was spread out and there wasn’t a pair of seats together.



“He told me to go online and to contact Fever through their contact page and to request a refund, and we would just get our money back,” said Tracy.

She showed News 4 several email exchanges with the company over the past month. She said she repeatedly asked for a refund but was only offered replacement vouchers for a different show.

“I don’t really want replacement tickets because I don’t trust that it won’t happen again,” said Tracy.

KFOR reached out to Fever who told us in an email that it was a “misunderstanding” and referred to their “strict global policy” stating:

“Doors open 60 minutes prior to the start time, and late entry is not permitted. For users arriving late, we usually don’t offer the possibility of a refund or ticket exchange. Having said this, If this person was offered a refund by the on-site team, we will recheck with the customer service team. Anyone with a ticket issue can contact hello@feverup.com or use our 24/7 chat through our app.”

Tracy said she and her friend were on time for the concert.

“We were there before the show started,” said Tracy.

When KFOR told Fever about Tracy’s claim of arriving before the start of the concert they responded by saying “This is not the information we have from our onsite team but either way, we’ll look into her refund.”

The Yale Theater also said it would be working with Fever to figure out the resolution.



