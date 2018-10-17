Woman Says She Was Rejected by Dr. Grant Robicheaux, Now Accused of Rape, Because She Doesn't Drink

A woman who was rejected by a surgeon on a reality TV show for not drinking now says the decision may have saved her.

Grant Robicheaux, the doctor in question, has been charged with sexually assaulting two women, allegedly with the help of his girlfriend, 31-year-old Cerissa Riley.

Robicheaux appeared on the Bravo reality series "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male," where he went on a date with Drea Renee.

Robicheaux took Renee horseback riding on the show, but then things turned awkward.

"I got us a little bottle of wine," the doctor tells Renee in the episode.

Stopping him, she said, "I don't drink ... but you can go ahead."

Later, Robicheaux admits he was turned off by Renee's pronouncement. "Not drinking would make it really tough for her to be in a serious relationship with me," he says.

In hindsight, Renee told Inside Edition that was a red flag.

"All my friends are like, 'That could have been you. You dodged a bullet.'"

Additional women have come forward to accuse the doctor and his girlfriend of sexual assault. New charges have been filed and bail was set at $1 million apiece Wednesday.

Prosecutors have said they've recovered thousands of videos on the pair's phones, suggesting there could be many more victims.

Through their lawyers, Robicheaux and Riley said in a statement last month that they deny all the allegations against them.

"All allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley. They have been aware of these accusations for a number of months, and each of them will formally deny the truth of these allegations at their first opportunity in court.

"Dr. Robicheaux and Ms. Riley believe that such allegations do a disservice to, and dangerously undermine, the true victims of sexual assault, and they are eager to have the proper spotlight shed on this case in a public trial."

They pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

