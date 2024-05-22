Woman saved after hair gets tangled in rappelling device at popular Utah canyon

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was rescued Sunday night from the Bow and Arrow canyoneering route after her hair reportedly got tangled up in a rappelling device, causing injuries.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 20, Grand County Emergency Medical Services said.

READ NEXT: Crews uncover history with construction in downtown Salt Lake City

When crews got to the scene, GCEMS said the woman had been freed from the device and lowered to stable ground by her companions — who also administered initial care and bandaged her injuries.

Courtesy Grand Canyon EMS

Courtesy Grand Canyon EMS

Courtesy Grand Canyon EMS

Courtesy Grand Canyon EMS

Paramedics then took over treatment while Grand County Search and Rescue set up a technical lowering system.

GCEMS said once she was stabilized, GCSAR navigated her through a “multistage, complex rope system amidst challenging windy and rainy conditions.”

“[Grand County EMS] extends immense gratitude to GSCAR for their intricate lowering system executed under such tough conditions,” GCEMS said. “They also commend the prepared canyoneering companions for their calm and effective response in attending to their injured friend and aiding in the rescue effort.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.