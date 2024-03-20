Woman runs to mom after huge lottery win. ‘I don’t want to give you a heart attack’

A Michigan woman won a big prize after playing the Powerball — and just missed the jackpot by one number.

Audrey Fines, 41, matched four numbers plus the Powerball for the March 6 drawing, according to a March 20 news release from the Michigan Lottery.

The ticket would have won Fines $50,000, but because she paid an extra $1 for the Power Play, the prize was even bigger.

“I logged into my Michigan Lottery account one morning, and when I saw a $100,000 prize pending, my heart started pounding and adrenaline was pumping,” Fines, of Ypsilanti, said in the release.

Fines bought her winning ticket online. After seeing her prize amount, she rushed to tell her mom.

“I ran upstairs and told my mom: ‘I don’t want to give you a heart attack, but I think I’m having a heart attack myself because I just won $100,000!’” Fines said.

Fines said she plans to use her winnings to pay bills, take a vacation and save the rest.

“Winning feels great and means financial freedom for me and my family,” Fines said.

The jackpot March 6 was estimated to be $486 million. No one won the top prize that day.

Ypsilanti is about a 35-mile drive southwest from Detroit.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions player just misses $893 million jackpot — but still wins big in Virginia

Mega Millions player just misses $893 million jackpot — but still wins big in Florida

Worker picks numbers for lottery player when he can’t think of any. It pays off big