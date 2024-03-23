Woman run over by car, killed, after she sits in the road in suburban Boca Raton

BOCA RATON — A 31-year-old woman from suburban Boca Raton was run over by a pickup truck and died late Friday after she sat down in an outside turn lane on Palmetto Park Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Kylee Renee Ahana-Jamile was "displaying abnormal behavior" and wearing non-reflective clothing when she sat in the westbound turn lane near State Road 7 at about 9:45 p.m.

According to a sheriff's office press release, a 45-year-old Parkland man heading west on Palmetto Park Road in a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado who was approaching a green traffic signal couldn't see Ahana-Jamile and hit her. Despite the driver hitting the brakes after the collision, Ahana-Jamile went under the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

