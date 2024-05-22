Woman robbed at gunpoint in South End; suspect sought

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in South End is being sought, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. near 2700 Youngblood Street in South End. An initial investigation stated that a 26-year-old female victim was held at gunpoint and robbed of her belongings including a purse, cash, a Dell computer, and an iPhone.

The charges the wanted suspect is facing are assault, communicating threats, and armed robbery. A handgun was used in the robbery, according to the police report.

No information has been provided on the suspect yet and this remains an active investigation.

