Woman rescues dog found in central Utah ditch with gunshot wounds

HELPER, Utah (ABC4) — A wounded dog is on the path to recovery after a local woman said she found him in a ditch Friday afternoon with gunshot wounds between his eyes.

Tanner Tamllos, a Price native, said she was on a drive with her family when she noticed a dog standing in a ditch near Consumers Road in Helper. She said he looked malnourished and as if he had been attacked by an animal.

“He is in terrible shape and has been out there for quite some time and looks as if he has been attacked by something,” she wrote in her original post about the rescue.

She said they wrapped the dog in a blanket and brought him to Castle Country Vet for care.

“He had no energy but was still fighting. We put him in the car in a warm blanket. He laid down and began to rest. He seemed to be at peace and happy to have found kind people to help him,” she wrote.

After the doctors examined the dog, she said they found two bullet wounds, one lodged in his throat and another in his left eye.

“We are all outraged and shocked, just as I’m sure you all are too,” she wrote after learning of the bullet wounds.

Tamllos originally said he had a 10% chance to live and that the doctors were “going to do all that they can to save it.” They later were able to successfully remove the bullets in surgery and now have plans to conduct another surgery to remove his left eye.

A wounded dog was found in a ditch in Helper, Utah. Doctors later found two bullets in his head. (Courtesy of Tanner Tamllos)

The dog, whom Tamllos named “BluJay,” survived the night, and while she says he still has a long road to recovery, the outcome is already looking much better. If BluJay continues to recover from his injuries, Tamllos told ABC4.com that he will live with either her dad or a friend who has offered to take him in.

“We would like to thank Dr. Harmer and his staff for all that they are doing and on a holiday weekend,” Tamllos said.

To help pay for the medical fees, several local businesses donated gift cards for a giveaway to help raise funds. McKenzie Dotson Photography, Naturally Inspired Boutique, and Down Home Store all contributed to the fundraiser. If the money is not raised, she said she will be responsible for paying the medical bills.

For more information on the fundraiser and how to donate, see Tamllos’ page.

