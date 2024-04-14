Woman rescued from water in Georgetown, critically hurt

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) rescued a woman out of the water at the Georgetown Waterfront on Saturday night.

In a post made just after 8 p.m., DC Fire and EMS said crews were in the area of the 3000 Block of Water St. NW for an active water rescue.

Officials said a woman was taken to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

