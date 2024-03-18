Woman rescued after falling overboard in the Miami River, cops say. She nearly drowned

A woman fell overboard off a boat and into the Miami River on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Authorities received a report of the fall shortly after 4 p.m. and sent Miami Police Marine Patrol units to 485 Brickell Avenue in Brickell, Officer Kiara Delva told the Miami Herald in an email.

Upon arrival, the marine patrol crews spotted the woman, who was seen in cell phone video obtained by Only in Dade getting pulled out of the water. She was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where her condition is unknown

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s investigation, including the circumstances that led to her going overboard, is ongoing.

Sunday’s incident comes weeks after the body of a California man, Abraham Mgowana, was found in the Miami River. Mgowana, 35, of Berkeley, fell from a charter yacht Feb. 24.

