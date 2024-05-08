Woman receives 20 years after pleading guilty to 2003 murder of twin infant sons

A Michigan mother who pled guilty to suffocating her newborn twin sons and dumping their bodies in unincorporated Stickney Township 21 years ago will serve 20 years in prison, authorities said Tuesday.

Antoinette Briley, 44, of Holland, Michigan, was first arrested in January 2021 after DNA evidence linked her as the likely birth mother of two infants found dead in a trash bin in unincorporated Stickney Township in June 2003, according to the sheriff’s office. Autopsies showed the babies had been born alive and died from asphyxiation, authorities said.

After her arrest, Briley confessed to killing the boys and disposing of their bodies, per the sheriff’s office.

At the Bridgeview Courthouse Tuesday, Briley pleaded guilty to murder before Cook County Judge Terry Gallagher, who sentenced her to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to Sheriff Tom Dart’s office and court records.