Woman raped and robbed at knifepoint in Queens commercial building

A woman was raped and robbed at knifepoint inside a commercial building in Queens, police said Wednesday.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect walking past a grocery store near the scene of the attack and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down. .

The attacker confronted the 37-year-old victim, pulled a knife and sexually assaulted her in a commercial building near Northern Blvd. and 162nd St. in Flushing about 10 p.m. last Thursday.

Someone in the building heard the woman screaming and called 911. The attacker stole the woman’s money and belonging before running off.

He was wearing a green hoodie, black facemask, crossbody bag across his chest, tan pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.